Animoca Brands Becomes Largest Validator of TON Blockchain, Expands Into Web3 Gaming

Binance News
2023-11-29 16:15
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Coincu, Animoca Brands, a company focused on digital property rights for gaming and the open metaverse, has made a strategic investment in the TON ecosystem, becoming the largest validator of the TON blockchain. The collaboration between Animoca Brands and TON Foundation aims to facilitate a seamless transition from Web2 to Web3 by onboarding existing users into new Web3 mini-apps. As part of this commitment, Animoca Brands is supporting third-party gaming projects through TON Play, a gaming infrastructure project that enables developers to launch games directly on Telegram. Prior to the investment, Animoca Brands conducted extensive research on the potential of TON Blockchain to accelerate the mainstream adoption of crypto. The user-friendliness of TON-based dApps and the scalability of TON Blockchain were identified as key factors for community growth. To provide transparency and insights into TON's growth, Animoca Brands has created an analytics dashboard visualizing key metrics. Yat Siu, co-founder and executive chairman of Animoca Brands, expressed confidence in the successful realization of TON's vision and the growth potential of TON-based games. The ongoing collaboration between TON and Animoca Brands aims to infuse Web3 seamlessly into the daily experiences of Telegram users, particularly in gaming.
