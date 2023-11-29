Buy Crypto
Markets
Trade
Spot
Buy and sell on the Spot market with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Buy & sell cryptocurrencies using bank transfer and 800+ options
Convert & Block Trade
The easiest way to trade at all sizes
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
Copy Trading
Follow the most popular traders
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Contracts settled in USDT
COIN-M Futures
Contracts settled in cryptocurrency
Options
USDT Options with limited downside and affordable entry
Earn
Square
Square
Stay informed with everything crypto
Academy (Learn & Earn)
Earn crypto by learning about blockchain
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights
Research
Institutional-grade analysis, in-depth insights, and more
More
VIP & Institutional
Your trusted digital asset platform for VIPs and institutions
Launchpad
Discover and gain access to new token launches
Mining Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto
Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
NFT
Explore NFTs from creators worldwide
Fan Token
Discover an all-new fandom and unlock unlimited fan experiences
Web3 Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
BNB Chain
The most popular blockchain to build your own dApp
Charity
Blockchain empowers charity to be more transparent, efficient, and traceable
Cancel
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Fed Governor's Speech Boosts Bitcoin by 2% as Rate Hike Pause Looms

Binance News
2023-11-29 16:04
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Coincu, Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller expressed optimism about the current trajectory of the US economy in a speech in Washington, DC. Waller cited recent data that indicates a slowdown in economic activity and a moderation in inflation. Previously a vocal proponent of rate hikes, Waller now suggests that the Federal Reserve's current policy is moving in the right direction, stating he is 'increasingly confident that policy is currently well-positioned to slow the economy and get inflation back to 2%.' As the third-most hawkish member of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), Waller's more dovish stance is noteworthy and suggests a consensus within the central bank to extend a pause in rate increases, possibly into early next year. Following Waller's speech, Bitcoin experienced a rally of more than 2%, trading at $38,000 at the time of reporting. This indicates that Waller's remarks have influenced not only traditional financial markets but also the cryptocurrency space. The combination of Waller's confidence in the current policy direction and the positive market response highlights the significance of the Federal Reserve's ongoing efforts to manage economic growth and inflation in a challenging economic landscape.
View full text