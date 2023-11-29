Buy Crypto
Circle and Maple Finance Partner to Advance Decentralized Finance and USDC Adoption

Binance News
2023-11-29 15:30
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Coincu, Maple Finance and Circle Internet Financial have joined forces, with Circle injecting corporate treasury funds into Maple's Secured Lending pool. This move builds on the success of Maple's previous Solana pool and highlights their commitment to reshaping institutional on-chain capital markets. The partnership aims to amplify USDC adoption through a strategic move. The collaboration between Circle and Maple Finance signals a significant step in advancing decentralized finance. Circle's investment in the new lending pool underscores its commitment to expanding USDC usage, expecting growth as more funds embrace corporate finance facilities in USDC. Sidney Powell, CEO and Co-founder of Maple Finance, emphasized the milestone, stating that their mission is to bridge the web3 and traditional lending industries with infrastructure that sets a new standard. Spencer Spinnell, VP, Americas at Circle, shared the vision, saying they are building towards a future where digital dollars flow seamlessly worldwide, fostering economic prosperity and financial inclusion. The synergy between Circle and Maple partnership reflects a mutual aspiration to transform the financial landscape by promoting decentralized systems powered by USDC settlement. As they continue to pioneer advancements in the lending space, this strategic partnership signifies a forward-looking approach to redefine institutional on-chain capital markets.
