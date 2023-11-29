Ethereum Foundation Opens Applications for Next Billion Fellowship Cohort 4

According to Coincu, the Ethereum Foundation has announced the opening of applications for its 'Next Billion Fellowship' Cohort 4, inviting visionaries to apply until January 15, 2024. The fellowship aims to provide a platform for individuals with compelling personal experiences and future project visions, going beyond technical skills. Successful applicants are expected to share their project's vision in a public forum, promoting a culture of openness and collaboration within the Ethereum community. The application process encourages fellows to share articles or code openly with the community, reflecting the Ethereum Foundation's commitment to transparency and knowledge-sharing. This fosters an environment where ideas can flourish and inspire others. Previous projects undertaken by fellows demonstrate the diversity and depth of the fellowship, including research initiatives, building proof-of-concepts, and engaging in extended collaboration efforts beyond the realms of Web3. The 'Next Billion Fellowship' Cohort 4 is an invitation for visionaries worldwide to be part of a community that values individual stories and ambitious projects. As the deadline approaches, applicants are encouraged to seize this opportunity to be at the forefront of innovation within the Ethereum ecosystem.

