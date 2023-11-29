dYdX Chain Initiates Distribution of Trading Rewards Following Governance Vote

According to Coincu, dYdX Chain has begun distributing DYDX rewards derived from trading activities after a governance vote approved full-scale trading on the platform. The dYdX community supported the proposal titled 'Activate Trading Rewards and the 6-Month Launch Incentive Program,' which received a final support rate of 75.6%. While staking rewards were active during the beta period, trading rewards remained dormant, with users accumulating 100% of the protocol's trading fees. Following the recent governance vote, trading rewards are now fully operational, and staking rewards for validators and stakers will continue to be paid in USDC and DYDX. Chaos Labs is leading the dYdX Launch Incentives Program, which is running concurrently with the Trading Rewards system. Over the next six months, $20 million worth of DYDX incentives will be distributed. Launch Incentive Rewards are allocated based on a points system that rewards users for actively engaging with the dYdX Chain. Initially, full trading is available for four markets: BTC/USD, ETH/USD, SOL/USD, and LINK/USD. The dYdX Operations subDAO plans to introduce additional markets in the coming weeks, expanding the platform's trading options. Traders on the dYdX Chain will receive rewards immediately after each successful trade, earning up to 90% of a fill's net trading fees, paid in DYDX. With approximately 50,000 DYDX available daily, traders have ample opportunities to capitalize on the dYdX Chain rewards system.

