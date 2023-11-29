South African National Health Insurance Bill Approved by Second Parliamentary Chamber

According to Yahoo News, South Africa's National Health Insurance Bill has been approved by the National Council of Provinces, despite opposition from political parties, doctors, and business groups. The bill aims to provide all South Africans with access to quality health care services and establish a fund to pay for nearly all medical treatment from accredited providers, with rates set by the state. Private insurers will only be able to pay for products and services not covered by the fund. The South African Health Professions Collaboration, representing 25,000 doctors, claims that lawmakers did not adequately consult or consider the concerns of numerous clinician bodies. The group warns that the bill could have far-reaching consequences, undermining the country's ability to deliver quality health care and negatively impacting the economy and long-term economic sustainability. The bill, approved by the National Assembly in June, will now be referred to President Cyril Ramaphosa, who can either sign it into law or request amendments. Critics argue that the bill does not specify how the government will raise the estimated 500 billion rand ($27 billion) needed to fund it, and that it could leave all South Africans worse off, with the state unable to provide adequate services and private provision effectively closed down.

