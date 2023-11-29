Layer1 Blockchain Sei Announces Upcoming V2 Upgrade with Parallel EVM Capabilities

According to Foresight News, Layer1 blockchain Sei has announced the upcoming launch of its Sei V2 upgrade, which will transform it into a parallelized EVM blockchain. The new features include backward compatibility for EVM smart contracts, reusability of widely used applications and tools such as Metamask, Optimistic parallelization, SeiDB (improvements to the storage layer), and interoperability with existing chains, allowing seamless integration between EVM and any other execution environment supported by Sei. Sei V2 will offer a throughput of 28,300 batch transactions per second, along with a 390-millisecond block time and 390-millisecond finality. The major upgrade is nearing code completion, and after auditing, it will be released on the public testnet in the first quarter of 2024 and deployed to the mainnet in the first half of 2024.

View full text