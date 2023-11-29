copy link
create picture
more
Crypto Financial Operating System Acctual Raises $3.85M in Seed Funding Round
Binance News
2023-11-29 14:15
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, Acctual, a crypto financial operating system company, has completed a $3.85 million seed funding round with a post-investment valuation of $15 million. The round was co-led by Third Prime and IDEO, with participation from other investors such as Alchemy Ventures, OrangeDAO, Soma Capital, Messari founder Ryan Selkis, and Nium founder Prajit Nanu. Acctual was co-founded by Bana, Issa Hassan, and Mohamedeq Mohamed. Bana and Mohamed have a background in product development from their time at Stripe, while Hassan previously worked as a software engineer at Google. Acctual aims to help cryptocurrency companies better manage their funds.
View full text