Crypto Financial Operating System Acctual Raises $3.85M in Seed Funding Round

According to Foresight News, Acctual, a crypto financial operating system company, has completed a $3.85 million seed funding round with a post-investment valuation of $15 million. The round was co-led by Third Prime and IDEO, with participation from other investors such as Alchemy Ventures, OrangeDAO, Soma Capital, Messari founder Ryan Selkis, and Nium founder Prajit Nanu. Acctual was co-founded by Bana, Issa Hassan, and Mohamedeq Mohamed. Bana and Mohamed have a background in product development from their time at Stripe, while Hassan previously worked as a software engineer at Google. Acctual aims to help cryptocurrency companies better manage their funds.

