Okta Confirms Hackers Stole Customer Information in Cyberattack

According to Foresight News, identity and access management software provider Okta has confirmed that hackers stole information from all users of its customer support system during a cyberattack two months ago. The hackers downloaded a report containing data such as names and email addresses of all customers using the support system. Okta provides identity services such as single sign-on and multi-factor authentication to ensure the login security of clients' online applications and websites.