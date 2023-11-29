copy link
Okta Confirms Hackers Stole Customer Information in Cyberattack
2023-11-29 13:40
According to Foresight News, identity and access management software provider Okta has confirmed that hackers stole information from all users of its customer support system during a cyberattack two months ago. The hackers downloaded a report containing data such as names and email addresses of all customers using the support system. Okta provides identity services such as single sign-on and multi-factor authentication to ensure the login security of clients' online applications and websites.
