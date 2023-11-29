copy link
OPNX Lawsuit Against Mike Dudas Resolved Through Settlement
2023-11-29 12:55
According to Foresight News, the lawsuit filed by OPNX against Mike Dudas, co-founder of 6th Man Ventures and The Block, has been resolved through a mutual settlement. As previously reported by Foresight News, OPNX accused Mike Dudas of making defamatory comments about the company between February and March 2023. The details of the settlement have not been disclosed.
