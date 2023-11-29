Ekubo Abandons Proposal for Uniswap DAO Investment

According to Foresight News, Starknet-based AMM protocol Ekubo has decided not to proceed with a proposal for Uniswap DAO to invest in Ekubo. The proposal will not be put to an on-chain vote, as implementing the required changes would place a heavy burden on Ekubo and divert attention from the development of the Ekubo protocol. Previously, the related proposal had been approved by the Uniswap community vote. Foresight News had earlier reported that Ekubo had posted a proposal discussion on the Uniswap governance forum, suggesting a partnership with Uniswap DAO. The proposal involved an investment of 3 million UNI tokens (approximately $12 million) in exchange for a 20% stake in the future Ekubo protocol governance tokens.

