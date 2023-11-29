Santander Chooses Taurus for Digital Asset Self-Custody Model

According to CoinDesk, Spanish banking giant Santander has selected Geneva-based cryptocurrency safekeeping technology firm Taurus to implement a self-custody model for digital assets. This information comes from a person familiar with the arrangement. Santander Private Bank recently confirmed that trading in bitcoin (BTC) and ether (ETH) is live and available for clients with accounts in Switzerland. Taurus, which specializes in custody technology for cryptocurrencies and other tokenized assets, announced a partnership with Deutsche Bank in September. Deutsche Bank invested in Taurus in February as part of a $65 million Series B round led by Credit Suisse, which also included Arab Bank Switzerland and Pictet Group. Both Santander and Taurus have declined to comment on the matter.

