Layer 2 Network Blast Surpasses $600 Million in Total Assets
Binance News
2023-11-29 12:16
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, Layer 2 network Blast, launched by Blur founder Pacman, currently holds over $600 million in total assets, as per data from DeBank. Approximately $540 million worth of ETH has been deposited into the Lido protocol, while $80.28 million in assets have been stored in the Maker protocol.
