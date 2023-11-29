copy link
IOTA Establishes $100 Million Fund to Boost Digital Network Development in Abu Dhabi
2023-11-29 12:10
According to Foresight News, IOTA has set up a $100 million fund in Abu Dhabi to promote the construction of digital networks. The initiative aims to accelerate the development of digital infrastructure in the region, enhancing connectivity and fostering innovation in various sectors.
