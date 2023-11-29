copy link
Lido Team Members Propose Integration of WstETH into Linea, a ConsenSys Layer2 Network
Binance News
2023-11-29 11:56
According to Foresight News, members of the Lido team have proposed the integration of wstETH into Linea, a Layer2 network under ConsenSys. This move aims to expand the use of wstETH and improve the overall functionality of the Linea network.
