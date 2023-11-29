Buy Crypto
Markets
Trade
Spot
Buy and sell on the Spot market with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Buy & sell cryptocurrencies using bank transfer and 800+ options
Convert & Block Trade
The easiest way to trade at all sizes
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
Copy Trading
Follow the most popular traders
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Contracts settled in USDT
COIN-M Futures
Contracts settled in cryptocurrency
Options
USDT Options with limited downside and affordable entry
Earn
Square
Square
Stay informed with everything crypto
Academy (Learn & Earn)
Earn crypto by learning about blockchain
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights
Research
Institutional-grade analysis, in-depth insights, and more
More
VIP & Institutional
Your trusted digital asset platform for VIPs and institutions
Launchpad
Discover and gain access to new token launches
Mining Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto
Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
NFT
Explore NFTs from creators worldwide
Fan Token
Discover an all-new fandom and unlock unlimited fan experiences
Web3 Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
BNB Chain
The most popular blockchain to build your own dApp
Charity
Blockchain empowers charity to be more transparent, efficient, and traceable
Cancel
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

DeFi Platforms Aerodrome and Velodrome Report Frontend Compromises

Binance News
2023-11-29 11:36
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Cointelegraph, decentralized finance (DeFi) platforms Aerodrome and Velodrome announced on November 28 that their front ends had been compromised. Both platforms urged users not to interact with them while investigations are ongoing. One user reported that approximately $40,000 in funds were traced back to two different wallet addresses, potentially indicating stolen funds. Aerodrome, a product of developer Velodrome Finance, is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Base protocol. It quickly became one of the network's top projects in terms of total locked value (TVL), with DefiLlama reporting a TVL of $63.59 million for Aerodrome and $139.73 million for Velodrome. The platform allows users to deposit liquidity in exchange for earning its native token, AERO. The DeFi space has been particularly vulnerable to hacks and losses within the crypto industry. In 2022, over 80% of the entire crypto industry's hacks occurred in the DeFi space, with losses totaling more than $3 billion. Data from Footprint Analytics revealed that in the first quarter of 2023, DeFi accounted for 62% of losses. DeFi Llama recently reported that in 2023, DeFi protocols and non-DeFi-related crypto firms lost $735 million across 69 hacks, with Euler Finance suffering the most significant hack in March, resulting in a $197 million loss.
View full text