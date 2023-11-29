Save the Children's Crypto Donation Campaign Raises Over $7.6 Million

According to Cointelegraph, Save the Children's HODL Hope Campaign, a crypto donation initiative aimed at improving the lives of children worldwide, has raised over $7.6 million so far. The campaign aims to collect $10 million by the end of 2023 and is currently $2.4 million short of its goal. Ether (ETH) made up 50% of the donations, totaling $3.83 million, while Bitcoin (BTC) constituted 34%, valued at over $2.6 million. USD Coin (USDC), a U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin issued by Circle, was the third most preferred donation method, representing 7% or nearly $520,000 of the total amount raised. Other major altcoins used for donations included Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Tezos (XTZ), ThunderCore, Tether (USDT), Litecoin (LTC), and Solana (SOL). The Own The Doge (DOG) and PleasrDAO communities currently lead the donor leaderboard after contributing 291.16 ETH, or over $1 million, to the cause. Anonymous donors accounted for $3.9 million of the total campaign donations. The ease of cross-border movement of funds has allowed for greater participation in donation events for global causes. Recently, the Singapore Red Cross began accepting crypto donations in partnership with Triple-A, including BTC, ETH, USDT, and USDC. Benjamin William, secretary general and CEO of the Singapore Red Cross, stated that accepting digital currencies opens doors to a new segment of tech-savvy donors who wish to make a difference through their digital assets.

View full text