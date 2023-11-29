DeFi Yield Platform Coinchange Raises $10 Million in Funding Round

According to Foresight News, DeFi yield platform Coinchange has completed a $10 million funding round led by G1.VC, Spirit Blockchain, Good News Ventures, K2.CA, and Atoia Ventures, with participation from Mintfox. Coinchange allows its business users to trade and earn digital asset yields as a service through its Earn API. The Earn API is a risk management platform that supports Bitcoin, Ethereum, and all major stablecoins.

