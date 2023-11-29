UK Government Urges Cryptocurrency Users to Disclose Unpaid Taxes to Avoid Penalties

According to Foresight News, the UK government is calling on cryptocurrency users to voluntarily disclose any unpaid capital gains or income taxes to avoid penalties and has issued guidelines for tax payments. Users who have already disclosed can pay all necessary amounts within 30 days from the date of disclosure. The post states that if the deadline is not met, the UK's HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) will take measures to recover the funds, and users may face penalties.

