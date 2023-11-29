copy link
Hooked Protocol Releases HOOKED 2.0 Proposal To Expand Social Learning Ecosystem
2023-11-29 10:09
According to Foresight News, Web3 gamified social education platform Hooked Protocol has released the HOOKED 2.0 proposal to expand its social learning ecosystem. The proposal introduces a new social learning experience through the native built-in HOOK utility, where the Hooked AppChain will use HOOK as the native Gas token. Furthermore, in the new ecosystem, there will be more diverse ways to generate revenue, such as obtaining HOOK as ecosystem rewards through validator nodes, AppChain staking, and other ecosystem gameplay.
