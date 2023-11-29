copy link
create picture
more
BC Technology Group's Stock Price Nears HKD 10 After OSL Partnership With Interactive Brokers
Binance News
2023-11-29 10:07
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, BC Technology Group's stock price is approaching HKD 10, currently trading at HKD 9.93, with a single-day increase of 47.11%. Yesterday, BC Technology Group announced that its Hong Kong-licensed virtual asset exchange, OSL, has partnered with Interactive Brokers to provide one-stop, real-time digital asset trading services for Interactive Brokers' Hong Kong retail users.
View full text