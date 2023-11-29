Buy Crypto
Markets
Trade
Spot
Buy and sell on the Spot market with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Buy & sell cryptocurrencies using bank transfer and 800+ options
Convert & Block Trade
The easiest way to trade at all sizes
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
Copy Trading
Follow the most popular traders
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Contracts settled in USDT
COIN-M Futures
Contracts settled in cryptocurrency
Options
USDT Options with limited downside and affordable entry
Earn
Square
Square
Stay informed with everything crypto
Academy (Learn & Earn)
Earn crypto by learning about blockchain
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights
Research
Institutional-grade analysis, in-depth insights, and more
More
VIP & Institutional
Your trusted digital asset platform for VIPs and institutions
Launchpad
Discover and gain access to new token launches
Mining Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto
Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
NFT
Explore NFTs from creators worldwide
Fan Token
Discover an all-new fandom and unlock unlimited fan experiences
Web3 Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
BNB Chain
The most popular blockchain to build your own dApp
Charity
Blockchain empowers charity to be more transparent, efficient, and traceable
Cancel
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

JP Morgan Predicts Challenging Environment for Stocks in First Half of 2024

Binance News
2023-11-29 09:59
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Yahoo News, JP Morgan anticipates a challenging economic landscape for risky assets in the first half of 2024 as investors seek clarity on monetary policy direction. The strategists at JP Morgan, led by Mislav Matejka, believe that the risk-reward for equities will improve once the US Federal Reserve advances with interest rate cuts. Currently, Fed funds futures are pricing in over 100 basis points of cuts in 2024, with a 40% chance they begin as early as March. JP Morgan predicts that earnings growth in Europe will be flat in 2024, provided no recession occurs. They warn that expectations of a re-acceleration in corporate topline and margins will be challenged due to weakening pricing and volumes. The bank maintains an 'underweight' position in European equities but acknowledges that they are not expensive, particularly when compared to stretched valuations in US stocks. The pan-European STOXX 600 index has risen 7.6% this year, compared to an 18.5% increase in the S&P 500 index. Easing monetary policy could lead to a reversal of JP Morgan's underweight opinion on European equities in the second half of 2024, according to Matejka. At the sector level, the bank downgraded European food retail, hotels and travel, and semiconductors to 'underweight'. They foresee increased price competition in food retail, which could result in margin contraction in 2024, while concerns over pricing, volumes, and inventory could impact chip stocks. JP Morgan continues to hold an 'overweight' position in Japan stocks and sees a 'more realistic chance' for emerging market stocks to potentially outperform, especially if China's economic growth surprises on the upside.
View full text