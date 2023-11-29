Pakistan's Stock Rally Attracts Foreign Investors Amid Signs of Stability

According to Yahoo News, Pakistan's stock market is experiencing a surge in foreign investment as signs of stability emerge. The KSE-100 Index has seen a 50% increase since late June, making it the world's second-best market during that period, only behind Argentina. This has drawn the attention of overseas traders, who have bought $26.3 million worth of Pakistani stocks in November, potentially the highest monthly total in over four years. Pakistan is preparing for national elections in February, and the country managed to avoid default by securing a loan agreement with the International Monetary Fund in July. Additionally, inflation has shown signs of cooling down, allowing the central bank some flexibility after raising interest rates over the past two years. Foreign investors are now taking note of the decreasing political and economic uncertainty in the country. Experts believe that the stock rally still has potential for growth. Compared to other emerging markets, Pakistan appears to be a bargain, and foreign investment is expected to continue flowing in. Stocks such as Lucky Cement Ltd., United Bank Ltd., and Habib Bank Ltd. are considered cheap, high-quality options with high dividend yields that should attract foreign investors.

