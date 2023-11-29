Buy Crypto
Markets
Trade
Spot
Buy and sell on the Spot market with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Buy & sell cryptocurrencies using bank transfer and 800+ options
Convert & Block Trade
The easiest way to trade at all sizes
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
Copy Trading
Follow the most popular traders
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Contracts settled in USDT
COIN-M Futures
Contracts settled in cryptocurrency
Options
USDT Options with limited downside and affordable entry
Earn
Square
Square
Stay informed with everything crypto
Academy (Learn & Earn)
Earn crypto by learning about blockchain
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights
Research
Institutional-grade analysis, in-depth insights, and more
More
VIP & Institutional
Your trusted digital asset platform for VIPs and institutions
Launchpad
Discover and gain access to new token launches
Mining Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto
Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
NFT
Explore NFTs from creators worldwide
Fan Token
Discover an all-new fandom and unlock unlimited fan experiences
Web3 Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
BNB Chain
The most popular blockchain to build your own dApp
Charity
Blockchain empowers charity to be more transparent, efficient, and traceable
Cancel
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Pakistan's Stock Rally Attracts Foreign Investors Amid Signs of Stability

Binance News
2023-11-29 09:58
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Yahoo News, Pakistan's stock market is experiencing a surge in foreign investment as signs of stability emerge. The KSE-100 Index has seen a 50% increase since late June, making it the world's second-best market during that period, only behind Argentina. This has drawn the attention of overseas traders, who have bought $26.3 million worth of Pakistani stocks in November, potentially the highest monthly total in over four years. Pakistan is preparing for national elections in February, and the country managed to avoid default by securing a loan agreement with the International Monetary Fund in July. Additionally, inflation has shown signs of cooling down, allowing the central bank some flexibility after raising interest rates over the past two years. Foreign investors are now taking note of the decreasing political and economic uncertainty in the country. Experts believe that the stock rally still has potential for growth. Compared to other emerging markets, Pakistan appears to be a bargain, and foreign investment is expected to continue flowing in. Stocks such as Lucky Cement Ltd., United Bank Ltd., and Habib Bank Ltd. are considered cheap, high-quality options with high dividend yields that should attract foreign investors.
View full text