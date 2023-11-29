copy link
create picture
more
Huang Licheng Purchases 4.91 Million BLUR Tokens and Deposits 4,402 ETH into Blast
Binance News
2023-11-29 09:50
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, Huang Licheng, also known as Brother Maji, has purchased 4.91 million BLUR tokens at an average price of $0.55 over the past week, totaling approximately $2.67 million. In addition, he has deposited 4,402 ETH, worth around $9.06 million, into Blast.
View full text