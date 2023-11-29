P2E Game Pixels Announces Launch of Guilds System Inspired by Friend.tech and Stars Arena

According to Foresight News, P2E blockchain game Pixels has announced the release of its Guilds (v1) system. Inspired by projects like friend.tech and Stars Arena, the new system will closely integrate a new form of community building into the Pixels game. Some changes include players being able to purchase memberships to join guilds, with the membership price determined by a bonding curve. Users can also choose to sell their memberships at a price determined by the bonding curve. A 5% tax on the purchase and sale of these memberships will be distributed between the guild and Pixels. Additionally, players can join multiple guilds and purchase multiple guild memberships. Regardless of how many guild memberships a player has, the guild with the most memberships will become the player's active guild. Guilds will have full control over their internal permissions, especially regarding gameplay. Pixels will introduce a guild ranking system, allowing guild leaders to assign roles and permissions to guild members.

