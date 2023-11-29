copy link
create picture
more
Infura Opens MetaMask Gas API to Developers
Binance News
2023-11-29 09:39
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, Infura, a blockchain development platform under ConsenSys, has opened its MetaMask Gas API to developers. The Gas API is a tool designed for Web3 developers, enabling them to efficiently estimate and optimize the gas costs of their blockchain applications. This provides real-time gas pricing, improving transaction speed and cost-effectiveness.
View full text