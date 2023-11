Infura Opens MetaMask Gas API to Developers

Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here .

According to Foresight News, Infura, a blockchain development platform under ConsenSys, has opened its MetaMask Gas API to developers. The Gas API is a tool designed for Web3 developers, enabling them to efficiently estimate and optimize the gas costs of their blockchain applications. This provides real-time gas pricing, improving transaction speed and cost-effectiveness.