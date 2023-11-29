StakeWise V3 Launches on Ethereum Mainnet, Allowing ETH Staking and DeFi Opportunities

According to Foresight News, Ethereum liquidity staking protocol StakeWise has announced the launch of StakeWise V3 on the mainnet. This allows users to choose specific operators for ETH staking in the Vaults Marketplace and explore DeFi opportunities using the liquidity staking token osETH. StakeWise V3 aims to provide users with a seamless experience in staking their ETH and participating in the growing DeFi ecosystem. By offering a variety of operators in the Vaults Marketplace, users can select the best option for their needs and preferences. The introduction of the osETH token enables users to unlock the potential of DeFi while maintaining their staked ETH position. This offers a new level of flexibility and opportunity for Ethereum users looking to maximize their returns in the rapidly evolving DeFi landscape.

