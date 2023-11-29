Ethereum ZK Co-Processor Axiom Releases Axiom V2 on Goerli Testnet

According to Foresight News, Ethereum ZK co-processor Axiom has announced the release of Axiom V2 on the Goerli testnet. This update allows smart contract developers to access any on-chain data in Ethereum's history, including block headers, accounts, contract storage, and newly added transactions and receipts. Developers can specify arbitrary ZK verification computations in JavaScript, verify on-chain results in a universal verifier, and receive authenticated results in a callback without deploying ZK-specific smart contracts. Axiom states that Axiom V2 enables developers to integrate using Solidity and JavaScript independently. Additionally, using Axiom V2 does not require the deployment of ZK-specific smart contracts, meaning developers can stay within their existing smart contract workflows and focus on application logic rather than ZK-specific implementation details.

