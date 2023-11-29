copy link
Caldera Integrates With LayerZero To Enable Cross-Chain Interoperability
Binance News
2023-11-29 09:01
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, Rollup-as-a-Service (RaaS) project Caldera has announced its integration with LayerZero, enabling full cross-chain interoperability between Caldera rollups and over 40 networks supported by LayerZero. Previously, Foresight News reported that in February 2023, Caldera completed two rounds of financing, raising $9 million, with Sequoia Capital and Dragonfly leading the investment, and participation from Neo, 1kx, and Ethereal Ventures.
