Caldera Integrates With LayerZero To Enable Cross-Chain Interoperability

According to Foresight News, Rollup-as-a-Service (RaaS) project Caldera has announced its integration with LayerZero, enabling full cross-chain interoperability between Caldera rollups and over 40 networks supported by LayerZero. Previously, Foresight News reported that in February 2023, Caldera completed two rounds of financing, raising $9 million, with Sequoia Capital and Dragonfly leading the investment, and participation from Neo, 1kx, and Ethereal Ventures.

