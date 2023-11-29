copy link
DeFi Technologies' Valour Partners with DFINITY Foundation to Launch ICP-Backed ETP
2023-11-29 08:46
According to Foresight News, DeFi Technologies subsidiary Valour has announced a partnership with the DFINITY Foundation to launch an exchange-traded product (ETP) backed by ICP tokens. This collaboration will allow traditional brokers, banks, and trading platforms to quickly access ICP tokens. Valour also announced plans to launch an XRP ETP in early December and will introduce more traditional and physically-backed ETPs in the coming months.
