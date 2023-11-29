BitStable Faces Security Issues During Bounce Finance Public Sale

According to Foresight News, BitStable, a decentralized asset protocol for Bitcoin, experienced security issues during its public sale on Bounce Finance. The incident led to an unauthorized party gaining access to a significant portion of the available supply. The uneven distribution was caused by a combination of a DDoS attack and multiple wallets interacting directly with the contract. To readjust the distribution of BSSB tokens and follow the DAII strategic roadmap, BitStable decided to destroy 75% of the BSSB tokens involved in the fixed swap auction. The remaining 25% can still be claimed.

