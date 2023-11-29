Sushi Completes Token Minting and Announces Major Reward Plan Updates

According to Foresight News, Sushi has announced in a blog post that all SUSHI tokens are now in circulation, as the total supply of 250 million tokens has been minted. There will be no further unlocking of tokens, leading to significant updates in the current reward plans. The V2 reward plan will terminate today, while the V3 reward plan is expected to end around December 8, 2023. Sushi stated that its future focus will shift towards strengthening its token economic model, moving away from continuous token unlocking and token reward distribution.

