Blend NFT Lending Platform Now Supports Moonbirds Series
Binance News
2023-11-29 06:30
According to Foresight News, Blur announced on social media that its NFT lending platform, Blend, now supports the Moonbirds series. Users can earn bidding, listing, and lending points through Moonbirds. They can also use 0.3 ETH for a buy-now-pay-later option, with a maximum borrowing limit of 1.7 ETH.
