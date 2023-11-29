Intersect Announces AUD 2 Million Fund to Support Community-Driven Cardano Projects

According to Foresight News, Intersect, a member organization of the Cardano ecosystem, has announced the establishment of a AUD 2 million (approximately USD 1.329 million) funding pool to support projects that empower the community and promote active participation in Cardano's development. The team stated that they plan to provide 100 grants to strengthen and expand community-led decision-making within the Cardano ecosystem. The application window for various grant categories is now open, with this round focusing on projects that create robust ways for the community to discuss Cardano improvement proposals.

