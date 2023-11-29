Buy Crypto
Markets
Trade
Spot
Buy and sell on the Spot market with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Buy & sell cryptocurrencies using bank transfer and 800+ options
Convert & Block Trade
The easiest way to trade at all sizes
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
Copy Trading
Follow the most popular traders
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Contracts settled in USDT
COIN-M Futures
Contracts settled in cryptocurrency
Options
USDT Options with limited downside and affordable entry
Earn
Square
Square
Stay informed with everything crypto
Academy (Learn & Earn)
Earn crypto by learning about blockchain
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights
Research
Institutional-grade analysis, in-depth insights, and more
More
VIP & Institutional
Your trusted digital asset platform for VIPs and institutions
Launchpad
Discover and gain access to new token launches
Mining Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto
Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
NFT
Explore NFTs from creators worldwide
Fan Token
Discover an all-new fandom and unlock unlimited fan experiences
Web3 Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
BNB Chain
The most popular blockchain to build your own dApp
Charity
Blockchain empowers charity to be more transparent, efficient, and traceable
Cancel
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

KyberSwap Crypto Theft Exploiter Demands Civility in Negotiations

Binance News
2023-11-29 04:59
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Cointelegraph, the individual responsible for the $46 million crypto theft from KyberSwap has demanded that the platform's executives and tokenholders adopt a more civil tone in negotiations. In an on-chain message on November 28, the exploiter stated their intention to release a statement regarding a potential treaty with KyberSwap on November 30, but warned that they would not do so if hostilities continued. The KyberSwap team initially proposed a bounty deal, offering the hacker the opportunity to keep 10% of the stolen funds if they returned the remaining 90%. However, the team later threatened legal action when the hacker did not immediately comply. KyberSwap has also informed the exploiter of their intention to launch a public bounty program to encourage anyone with information that could lead to the hacker's arrest and the recovery of user funds. The KyberSwap team has already recovered $4.67 million of the $46 million stolen in the exploit, which occurred on November 26. The exploit involved front-running bots on the Polygon and Avalanche networks, which extracted approximately $5.7 million in crypto from KyberSwap pools. The KyberSwap team has not yet responded to the exploiter's latest message and is reportedly waiting to see the new treaty proposed by the hacker. KyberSwap is a cross-chain decentralized exchange that operates on the Kyber Network, a blockchain-based liquidity hub that aggregates liquidity across various blockchains and enables token exchanges without intermediaries. The November 22 hack was carried out using an 'infinite money glitch' in a complex smart contract exploit across several networks implementing KyberSwap pools, including Avalanche, Polygon, Ethereum, and layer-2 networks Arbitrum, Optimism, and Base.
View full text