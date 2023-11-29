KyberSwap Crypto Theft Exploiter Demands Civility in Negotiations

According to Cointelegraph, the individual responsible for the $46 million crypto theft from KyberSwap has demanded that the platform's executives and tokenholders adopt a more civil tone in negotiations. In an on-chain message on November 28, the exploiter stated their intention to release a statement regarding a potential treaty with KyberSwap on November 30, but warned that they would not do so if hostilities continued. The KyberSwap team initially proposed a bounty deal, offering the hacker the opportunity to keep 10% of the stolen funds if they returned the remaining 90%. However, the team later threatened legal action when the hacker did not immediately comply. KyberSwap has also informed the exploiter of their intention to launch a public bounty program to encourage anyone with information that could lead to the hacker's arrest and the recovery of user funds. The KyberSwap team has already recovered $4.67 million of the $46 million stolen in the exploit, which occurred on November 26. The exploit involved front-running bots on the Polygon and Avalanche networks, which extracted approximately $5.7 million in crypto from KyberSwap pools. The KyberSwap team has not yet responded to the exploiter's latest message and is reportedly waiting to see the new treaty proposed by the hacker. KyberSwap is a cross-chain decentralized exchange that operates on the Kyber Network, a blockchain-based liquidity hub that aggregates liquidity across various blockchains and enables token exchanges without intermediaries. The November 22 hack was carried out using an 'infinite money glitch' in a complex smart contract exploit across several networks implementing KyberSwap pools, including Avalanche, Polygon, Ethereum, and layer-2 networks Arbitrum, Optimism, and Base.

