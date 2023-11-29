copy link
create picture
more
Philippines Begins Marketing Its First Dollar Islamic Bond
Binance News
2023-11-29 04:50
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Yahoo News, the Philippines has initiated marketing for its debut US-currency Islamic note, aiming to expand its funding base and take advantage of the recent decline in dollar borrowing costs. The Southeast Asian nation is offering a benchmark-sized, five-and-a-half-year sukuk at 115 basis points, according to an individual familiar with the matter. Philippine Finance Secretary Benjamin Diokno stated earlier this week that the government anticipates raising approximately $1 billion from the transaction. The Philippines is looking to attract more Middle Eastern investors to its debt in order to finance a budget deficit and support economic growth. This deal comes after Indonesia's $2 billion sale of Sharia-compliant notes earlier this month. Spreads on Asia investment-grade dollar bonds have tightened to near historic lows in recent weeks, enticing regional borrowers back to the US-currency debt market. However, year-to-date issuance of such notes is at a decade low, according to Bloomberg data. Over the last month, indications that the Federal Reserve may have concluded its tightening cycle have also contributed to a decrease in yields.
View full text