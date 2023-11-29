Philippines Begins Marketing Its First Dollar Islamic Bond

According to Yahoo News, the Philippines has initiated marketing for its debut US-currency Islamic note, aiming to expand its funding base and take advantage of the recent decline in dollar borrowing costs. The Southeast Asian nation is offering a benchmark-sized, five-and-a-half-year sukuk at 115 basis points, according to an individual familiar with the matter. Philippine Finance Secretary Benjamin Diokno stated earlier this week that the government anticipates raising approximately $1 billion from the transaction. The Philippines is looking to attract more Middle Eastern investors to its debt in order to finance a budget deficit and support economic growth. This deal comes after Indonesia's $2 billion sale of Sharia-compliant notes earlier this month. Spreads on Asia investment-grade dollar bonds have tightened to near historic lows in recent weeks, enticing regional borrowers back to the US-currency debt market. However, year-to-date issuance of such notes is at a decade low, according to Bloomberg data. Over the last month, indications that the Federal Reserve may have concluded its tightening cycle have also contributed to a decrease in yields.

View full text