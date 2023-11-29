Asian Stocks Reach One-Week Highs as US Dollar Sinks on Rate Cut Hints

According to Yahoo News, Asian stocks briefly reached one-week highs on Wednesday, while bonds rallied and the US dollar sank due to new hints at potential US interest rate cuts. The New Zealand dollar jumped after its central bank indicated that another hike may be necessary if inflation remains persistent. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan initially rose 0.5% in early trade before Hong Kong tech shares' weakness brought it back to a flat level. Japan's Nikkei fell 0.2%, and the New Zealand dollar was up 1.1% at a four-month high of $0.6207, surpassing resistance levels. The US dollar slid to fresh multi-month lows against the euro, yen, sterling, Australian dollar, yuan, and Swiss franc. Gold reached a seven-month high above $2,051 an ounce. Overnight, Fed Governor Christopher Waller, an influential and previously hawkish voice at the US central bank, told the American Enterprise Institute that rate cuts could begin within months if inflation continues to fall. Fed funds futures rallied on the remark, pricing in over a hundred basis points of cuts in 2024 and a 40% chance they begin as early as March. Two-year Treasury yields fell sharply, and the dollar continued to decline in Asia.

