DWF Labs and DWF Ventures Launch Web3 Incubator Program Focusing on SocialFi, ZK, and More

According to Foresight News, DWF Labs has announced the launch of its 2024 Web3 Incubator Program in partnership with DWF Ventures. The program will focus on areas such as SocialFi, ZK, trading and derivatives, EVM, and BTC ecosystem infrastructure. The application window is now open, with a submission deadline of January 5, 2024, at 16:00. The incubator will provide support in product development, guidance and consultation, and market entry strategies.

