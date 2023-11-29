Forbes' Under 30 List Data to Launch on Ethereum Blockchain for the First Time

According to Foresight News, Forbes announced that its 'Under 30' series list data will be launched on the Ethereum blockchain for the first time this year. Forbes stated that each category and individual profile in the list will be recorded on the blockchain, ensuring the achievements and stories of these outstanding individuals are permanently preserved. The Forbes 30 Under 30 list covers 20 categories, including art, entertainment, retail and e-commerce, finance, and investment. In the financial sector list '30 Under 30 Finance 2024', Circle co-founder and CEO Jeremy Allaire is one of the four judges. Selected Web3 practitioners include Fractal co-founder and co-CEO Aya Kantorovich, Sei Labs founder Jayendra Jog, and Jeff Feng. Additionally, in the '30 Under 30 America 2024' list, selected Web3 practitioners include Injective Labs founder Eric Chen and Albert Chon.

