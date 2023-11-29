Web3 Gaming Accelerator ICC Camp Officially Launches in Hong Kong

According to Foresight News, the ICC Camp (Imagine Creation Combinator Camp), an accelerator focused on the Web3 gaming ecosystem, has officially launched in Hong Kong, with key strategic support from ABGA (Asian Blockchain Gaming Alliance) and Web3Labs. ICC Camp will provide students with systematic offline courses, introduce industry resources, and offer financial support. The first ICC CAMP will officially be held in Hong Kong, Singapore, Seoul, Tokyo, and other locations starting in April 2024, with offline gaming courses available. Currently, ICC Camp has opened recruitment for ecosystem members and core contributors.

