Decentralized Bitcoin Mining Project Mummolin Raises $6.2 Million in Seed Funding Led by Jack Dorsey

According to Foresight News, decentralized Bitcoin mining project Mummolin has announced the completion of a $6.2 million seed funding round. The round was led by former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and included participation from Accomplice, Barefoot Bitcoin Fund, MoonKite, NewLayer Capital, and Bitcoin Opportunity Fund. The seed funding will support the launch of the decentralized Bitcoin mining project OCEAN, which is expected to start in 2024. OCEAN is the first project launched by its parent company Mummolin and is designed to be non-regulated, transparent, and permissionless. The project will directly pay non-custodial funds to miners.

