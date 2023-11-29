KyberSwap Attacker Responds to Executives and Sets Deadline for Potential Agreement

According to Foresight News, the KyberSwap attacker sent a message to KyberSwap executives, employees, token holders, and liquidity providers four hours ago. The message stated, 'I have expressed my willingness to negotiate, however, most of the responses I received were threats from the executive team, deadlines, and an overall unfriendly attitude. It's okay, I don't mind. Regarding our (potential) agreement, I have prepared a statement, which I plan to release at noon UTC on November 30th. Assuming I continue to be treated with hostility, we can reschedule for a more friendly time, just let me know. If there are no other issues, we will proceed as planned on November 30th.' Previously, Foresight News reported that KyberSwap suffered an attack on November 23rd, resulting in a loss of $48.3 million. On November 24th, the KyberSwap team sent a negotiation message to the hacker on-chain, offering to let the hacker keep 10% of the stolen funds. On November 26th, the KyberSwap hacker returned approximately $4.67 million and 361,876 USDC.e tokens.

