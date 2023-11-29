copy link
Chaos Labs Launches $20 Million dYdX Chain Incentive Program
2023-11-29 02:05
According to Foresight News, Chaos Labs has officially launched its $20 million dYdX Chain incentive program, following community feedback. The program aims to promote early adoption and seamless transition to the dYdX Chain over a six-month period, offering incentives for traders and market makers. In the trader incentive plan, 70-85% is dedicated to trading activities, while 15-30% is performance-based rewards. The market maker incentive plan primarily focuses on rewarding market makers based on their trading volume, with particular attention to those contributing more than 0.25% of the trading volume.
