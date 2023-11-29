OpenAI Expected Not to Offer New Board Seats to Microsoft and Other Investors

According to Foresight News, OpenAI is reportedly not planning to offer new board seats to Microsoft and other investors, including Khosla Ventures and Thrive Capital, as cited by The Information. Previously, Foresight News reported that after the return of OpenAI founder Sam Altman, the new board would consist of up to nine members. Currently, the board includes former Salesforce CEO Bret Taylor, former US Treasury Secretary Larry Summers, and current board member and Quora CEO Adam D'Angelo.

