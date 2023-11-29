Chainlink Launches Staking v0.2 With Expanded Pool and New Features

According to Foresight News, Chainlink has officially launched Staking v0.2, the latest upgrade to its native staking mechanism. The staking pool limit for v0.2 has been expanded to 45 million LINK, accounting for 8% of the current circulating supply. Key upgrades include the introduction of a new unbonding mechanism, providing greater flexibility for community members and node operators; the establishment of a penalty mechanism for node operator stakers, enhancing security for Chainlink Staking's oracle services; the creation of a modular architecture to accommodate future upgrades and changes, such as expanding to more services; and the establishment of a dynamic reward mechanism, seamlessly integrating future external reward sources, such as user fees. The v0.2 upgrade will initially commence with a nine-day Priority Migration phase, ending on December 7th, targeting current participants in v0.1. These stakers can migrate their staked LINK and rewards to v0.2. Following this, Early Access and General Access phases will be launched on December 7th and December 11th, respectively, opening up to more participants.

