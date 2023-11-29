US Bitcoin Spot ETFs May Receive Simultaneous Approvals, Say Analysts

According to Cointelegraph, Bitcoin (BTC) spot exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in the United States may have a clear path to simultaneous approvals following the advanced decision to delay the bids of Franklin Templeton and Hashdex ETFs. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) requested comments on forms by Templeton and Hashdex that are necessary for the ETFs to eventually be listed and start trading. The comment and rebuttal period will last 35 days. Bloomberg ETF analysts James Seyffart and Eric Balchunas had placed 90% odds on spot Bitcoin ETF approvals by January 10, 2024, and the twin delays suggest that this was likely a move to line every applicant up for potential approval by the deadline. Commercial litigator Joe Carlasare, however, believes the delays increase the probability of a March 2024 approval, as the comment period for Franklin's ETF bid was extended until January 3, 2024, and the SEC typically takes a maximum of three weeks to review comments. There are currently 12 spot Bitcoin ETFs before the SEC, including bids from Grayscale and BlackRock. Most have final decision dates in March, besides ARK Invest's bid, which the SEC must approve or deny by January 10, 2024.

