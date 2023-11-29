Buy Crypto
Markets
Trade
Spot
Buy and sell on the Spot market with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Buy & sell cryptocurrencies using bank transfer and 800+ options
Convert & Block Trade
The easiest way to trade at all sizes
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
Copy Trading
Follow the most popular traders
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Contracts settled in USDT
COIN-M Futures
Contracts settled in cryptocurrency
Options
USDT Options with limited downside and affordable entry
Earn
Square
Square
Stay informed with everything crypto
Academy (Learn & Earn)
Earn crypto by learning about blockchain
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights
Research
Institutional-grade analysis, in-depth insights, and more
More
VIP & Institutional
Your trusted digital asset platform for VIPs and institutions
Launchpad
Discover and gain access to new token launches
Mining Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto
Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
NFT
Explore NFTs from creators worldwide
Fan Token
Discover an all-new fandom and unlock unlimited fan experiences
Web3 Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
BNB Chain
The most popular blockchain to build your own dApp
Charity
Blockchain empowers charity to be more transparent, efficient, and traceable
Cancel
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

US Bitcoin Spot ETFs May Receive Simultaneous Approvals, Say Analysts

Binance News
2023-11-29 01:16
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Cointelegraph, Bitcoin (BTC) spot exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in the United States may have a clear path to simultaneous approvals following the advanced decision to delay the bids of Franklin Templeton and Hashdex ETFs. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) requested comments on forms by Templeton and Hashdex that are necessary for the ETFs to eventually be listed and start trading. The comment and rebuttal period will last 35 days. Bloomberg ETF analysts James Seyffart and Eric Balchunas had placed 90% odds on spot Bitcoin ETF approvals by January 10, 2024, and the twin delays suggest that this was likely a move to line every applicant up for potential approval by the deadline. Commercial litigator Joe Carlasare, however, believes the delays increase the probability of a March 2024 approval, as the comment period for Franklin's ETF bid was extended until January 3, 2024, and the SEC typically takes a maximum of three weeks to review comments. There are currently 12 spot Bitcoin ETFs before the SEC, including bids from Grayscale and BlackRock. Most have final decision dates in March, besides ARK Invest's bid, which the SEC must approve or deny by January 10, 2024.
View full text