Mark Cuban Sells Majority Stake in Dallas Mavericks to Adelson Family for $3.5 Billion
Binance News
2023-11-29 01:05
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, Mark Cuban has sold the majority stake in the Dallas Mavericks to Miriam Adelson and the Adelson family, a prominent figure in the gambling industry, for an estimated $3.5 billion. In one of the most unique transactions in NBA history, Cuban retains partial ownership of the team and control over basketball operations. Previously, Mark Cuban purchased the Dallas Mavericks in 2000 for $285 million.
