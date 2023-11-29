Mark Cuban Sells Majority Stake in Dallas Mavericks to Adelson Family for $3.5 Billion

According to Foresight News, Mark Cuban has sold the majority stake in the Dallas Mavericks to Miriam Adelson and the Adelson family, a prominent figure in the gambling industry, for an estimated $3.5 billion. In one of the most unique transactions in NBA history, Cuban retains partial ownership of the team and control over basketball operations. Previously, Mark Cuban purchased the Dallas Mavericks in 2000 for $285 million.

