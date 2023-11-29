copy link
Dollar Hits Lowest Against Yen in Over Two Months, Fed Rate Cut Expectations Rise
2023-11-29 00:43
According to Yahoo News, the dollar fell broadly on Wednesday, reaching its lowest against the yen in more than two months and remaining near a three-month low against its major peers. This comes as expectations grow that the Federal Reserve could begin lowering rates by early next year. The Australian dollar held near a four-month peak, while the New Zealand dollar reached a roughly four-month high of $0.61495 in early Asia trade. Australian inflation data is due later in the day, followed by a rate decision from the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ). The greenback tumbled to 147.02 yen and pushed the euro back above $1.10 to last trade at $1.10025, after Fed Governor Christopher Waller, a known hawkish and influential voice at the central bank, flagged a possible rate cut in the months ahead. Market pricing currently shows a 40% chance the Fed could begin easing monetary policy as early as next March, compared to a roughly 22% chance a day ago, according to the CME FedWatch tool. Against a basket of currencies, the greenback slid to a more than three-month low of 102.60. The dollar index was eyeing a nearly 4% loss for November, its worst monthly performance in a year.
