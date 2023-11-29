Stars Arena Appoints Former Ava Labs Strategist Phillip Liu Jr. as COO

According to Foresight News, Stars Arena, a social protocol in the Avalanche ecosystem, has announced the appointment of former Ava Labs strategist Phillip Liu Jr. as its Chief Operating Officer. Liu's primary focus will be on strategic partnerships, team building, and fundraising. In addition, Stars Arena stated that it is currently in the final stages of migration and is preparing to resume trading. Previously, Foresight News reported that Stars Arena disclosed a significant security vulnerability in its smart contracts in October this year. In November, the platform announced its relaunch, with all former team members being removed and all assets transferred to a new team led by new CEO Jason Desimone.

View full text