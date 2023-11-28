Berkshire Hathaway Vice Chairman Charlie Munger Dies at 99

According to Decrypt, Charlie Munger, the vice chairman of multinational holding company Berkshire Hathaway and longtime business partner of Warren Buffett, has passed away at the age of 99. Munger was known for his strong opinions on various investments, including his disdain for Bitcoin. He famously referred to the cryptocurrency as 'rat poison' in 2013 when it was valued at $150. Munger's views on Bitcoin remained consistent over the years, even as its value increased. He believed that cryptocurrencies were harmful to the U.S. and detrimental to the interests of civilization. Despite his controversial opinions on the crypto industry, Munger was an influential figure in the investment world, working alongside Buffett for decades and contributing to Berkshire Hathaway's success. The company announced that Munger died peacefully in a California hospital.

